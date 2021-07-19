Scattered rain around the area today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few isolated showers and patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Monday will be near 82 in Knoxville to 77 in Crossville.

A stationary front will lead to more rainfall that will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area at times.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 68 to start Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Now that this cold front looks to hang around for a few days, I have increased rain chances for Tuesday and brought temperatures down to near 82 degrees. That cold front will provide more downpours and cloud cover Tuesday. We should start to see that front move out of here later Tuesday night.

The rain chances crumble most of next week. Temps are up as a result from Wednesday onwards. Temperatures will warm back up to the upper 80s to lower 90s Wednesday onwards. There is a chance for some stray to isolated storms throughout the week and into the weekend.

