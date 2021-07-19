Advertisement

SEC Commissioner says conference won’t reschedule games due to COVID concerns

Commissioner Greg Sankey made it clear that game postponements won’t be the case in 2021.
An SEC yardage marker lays on the sideline during a game between Tennessee and Missouri at...
An SEC yardage marker lays on the sideline during a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.(Calvin Mattheis/Pool via News Sentinel | Knoxville News Sentinel)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Among a host of extra protocols and new rules that teams and coaches dealt with during last year’s football season, game and practice postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic always loomed large. To kick off this year’s SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama, commissioner Greg Sankey made it clear that won’t be the case in 2021.

“You hope not to have disruption, but hope is not a plan is the great cliche. We still have roster minimums that exist, just like last year. What I’ve identified for consideration among our membership is we remove those roster minimums and you’re expected to play as scheduled. That means your team needs to be healthy to compete, and if not, that game won’t be rescheduled,” said Sankey.

Sankey shared that as of Monday, six of 14 conference teams have reached the 80 percent threshold in roster vaccination - a number he’d like to see increase in the coming weeks.

“We’ve not built in the kind of time we did last year, particularly at the end of the season, to accommodate disruption. And unless we’re going to do that, our teams are going to have to be fully prepared to play their season as scheduled,” said Sankey

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel is set to make is first SEC Media Days appearance Tuesday afternoon.

