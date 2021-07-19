Sevier Co. posts call for more firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Fire Department is struggling to keep up, it’s posting a call for help on Facebook.

Pleading for more people to sign up to become volunteers.

The roster for the department is full of people, but most of them don’t have the time to devote to the job.

As Captain Dakota Norman explains, people usually stay as a volunteer for about five years, most of the time they come from high school or are generational firemen.

But in most cases after about five years, volunteers turn to family, a job, or become a career fireman.

“We’re having the problem of bringing in and retaining the new generation,” he said.

That’s leading to some situations where the department is hard pressed to respond with enough firefighters.

“We will do everything in our power, but sometimes everything in our power is not enough with the current staffing that we have,” said Norman.

Albert Madrzycki lives next door to where a fire destroyed a home. He says while the possibility of less people fighting fires like these makes him nervous, what he’s seen has put him at ease.

“They were out here within five minutes of me coming out here,” Madrzycki said. “They were Johnny on the spot.”

Rural Metro in Knox County is a paid fire department. Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell says when it comes to volunteer fire departments, the community decides the amount of service, because it’s funded through the county.

Bagwell says another reason for low volunteer rates is high training demands. Norman agrees.

“This is a very dangerous job, whether or not we’re paid for it doesn’t make a difference,” said Norman.

But despite low staffing, Norman says the men and women of the department are still people to be counted on.

“The men and women in this agency will will fight to the last drop of blood that we have to ensure that we are still providing a response to ensure that the people that lay their head on their pillows and not in our community are still safe,” he said.

According to Norman, someone who starts their training in August can be fully on the job by January. Click here to apply to become a volunteer firefighter.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.