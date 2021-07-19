Sevier County Fire Department responds to brush fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Sevier County Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon. Officials with the department say the report came from off Providence Road, where crews found a fire about 1/4 acre in size.

Crews contained the fire to 1/2 acre total by digging out a control line, an announcement says. They were helped by an engine crew from the Northview Kodak Fire Department, officials say.

Crews were on the scene for two hours, according to the announcement.

