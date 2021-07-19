Advertisement

Sevier County Fire Department responds to brush fire

Crews responded to a Sevier County brush fire.
Sevier County brush fire
Sevier County brush fire(SCFD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Sevier County Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon. Officials with the department say the report came from off Providence Road, where crews found a fire about 1/4 acre in size.

Crews contained the fire to 1/2 acre total by digging out a control line, an announcement says. They were helped by an engine crew from the Northview Kodak Fire Department, officials say.

Crews were on the scene for two hours, according to the announcement.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle wreck
KPD identifies victims from weekend fatal motorcycle crash
police lights
Knoxville Police identify Saturday morning shooting victim
Three brothers charged with making more than 45 million robocalls
I-75 crash
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 North lane
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail

Latest News

Trailer theft suspect
Knoxville Police looking for suspected trailer thief
Source: Dollywood/Iran Watson Photo 2015
Dollywood’s DreamMore nominated for ‘Best Family Resort’
If you'll be driving through our southern counties - mostly south of I-40 - you'll see more...
Cooler and dreary Tuesday but heat’s returning
Cooler yet again on Tuesday but quickly drying
Cooler yet again on Tuesday but quickly drying