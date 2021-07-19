Tennessee approves 29 new virtual schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Education has approved 29 new virtual schools for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. According to a release, this addition brings the total number of virtual schools in Tennessee to 57.

“While research shows that students benefit most from in-person classroom instruction, districts are ensuring families who prefer a virtual education setting for their students have those options and can continue to make the best choices for their children,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn in a statement.

Since 2011, Tennessee has allowed local school districts to create virtual schools that offer alternative modes of instruction for students.

Tennessee families must enroll their students in a virtual school in order to receive a significant portion of their instruction remotely.

