Tennessee COVID-19 cases continue to rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to The Tennessee Department of Health, active COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide in Tennessee and are up 13.5% or 2,229 cases from last week. The total number of active cases in Tennessee is now 18,778.

New cases in Tennessee increased by 0.6% or 3,258 cases. Knox County cases increased by 0.2% or 125 cases.

In Tennessee hospitals, cases rose 45.7% which totaled an additional 128 cases. Knox County had a 79.5% rise in new active cases which totaled an additional 132 cases. The total active cases are 298 in the county.

Statewide last week 27 deaths were reported, with two in Knox County.

Tennessee has a total of 874,499 cases, and it was reported last week that Tennessee ranked number one in the country for the largest increase in COVID-19 cases.

In the report from last week, Tennessee saw a 400 percent jump in new COVID-19 cases, making it the top spot for coronavirus spread in the country. Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center says this is in part due to the new Delta variant of the virus.

As schools begin to start back, today the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended universal masking in schools for everyone older than two. The new delta variant could pose a large risk for children who are not eligible to get vaccinated, according to officials.

Tennessee’s vaccination rate is 38 percent.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.