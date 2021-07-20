36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, woman arrested

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop in Clinton has swept 36 pounds of marijuana edibles off the streets.

The woman behind it all faces trafficking charges and is from Memphis, Tennessee, Clinton police say.

Monet Shields, 31, is behind bars charged with possession with intent to distribute.

It all happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. CPS says they stopped a white 2017 Dodge Challenger on I-20 at Springridge Road for a traffic violation.

They quickly found about 36 pounds of marijuana candy edibles.

CPD says it’s an ongoing investigation that could lead to more arrests in the metro area.

“We need to focus on educating parents, teachers, and children to the dangers of the potency of these products,” Chief Ford Hayman said. “Parents should be alert to the availability of these types of products and the potential that their children may be utilizing marijuana edibles.

CPD is warning everyone, but especially parents, to be on the lookout for marijuana edibles packaged to look like regular candy.

