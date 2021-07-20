Advertisement

Anakeesta offering $1,000 sign-on bonus to new employees

Beginning July 20, Anakeesta will offer a $1,000 bonus to new employees with starting pay up to $19.
Anakeesta 360 Tower
Anakeesta 360 Tower(Anakeesta)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced there are currently multiple open positions within the company.

Beginning July 20, Anakeesta will offer a $1,000 bonus to new employees with starting pay up to $19. The park is looking to fill multiple positions including cashiers, stockers, ride operators, cooks and ticket sales positions.

According to the company, full-time jobs offer paid time off, medical, dental and vision insurance. Uniforms and parking garage passes will be supplied to all new employees.

“The company keeps growing, and we as employees keep growing,” Director of Adventure Operations Mike Canney said. “Opportunities are always there.”

To apply or find more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
Leading experts on coronaviruses and virus genetics say in “The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A...
Tennessee COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Motorcycle wreck
KPD identifies victims from weekend fatal motorcycle crash
Fentress County Sheriff’s deputies searching for escaped inmates
One escaped Fentress County inmate located, another still on the run

Latest News

DENSO announced it is looking to fill open production and logistics positions at its facility...
DENSO hosting fast-track hiring event
Virtual school
Tennessee approves 29 new virtual schools
All three incidents remain under investigation.
Third Tennessee child dies from accidental shooting
More rain chances today, warmer the next few days
More rain chances today, warmer the next few days