Anakeesta offering $1,000 sign-on bonus to new employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced there are currently multiple open positions within the company.

Beginning July 20, Anakeesta will offer a $1,000 bonus to new employees with starting pay up to $19. The park is looking to fill multiple positions including cashiers, stockers, ride operators, cooks and ticket sales positions.

According to the company, full-time jobs offer paid time off, medical, dental and vision insurance. Uniforms and parking garage passes will be supplied to all new employees.

“The company keeps growing, and we as employees keep growing,” Director of Adventure Operations Mike Canney said. “Opportunities are always there.”

To apply or find more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.