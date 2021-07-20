Authorities looking for missing Knoxville man with autism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing man with autism, the organization announced Tuesday.

Brenden Hartlove was last seen leaving the Agape Group Home at 5403 Jacksboro Pile on July 11, the announcement said. He was wearing black dress shoes, black dress pants and a dark dress shirt, according to authorities.

Hartlove has autism and takes several medications, authorities said. “It is very important that he continues taking his prescriptions,” the announcement read.

Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at the organization’s website.

