Cat finds forever home after 800 days at Memphis Humane Society
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cat who’s had a long stay at the Memphis Humane Society finally has a forever home.
The humane society announced Tuesday that Cat Benitar has found her forever home after living in its care for over 800 days.
Memphis Humane Society says Cat Benitar’s story is a reminder than animals will always have a home there no matter how long it takes.
