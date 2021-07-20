Advertisement

Cat finds forever home after 800 days at Memphis Humane Society

Cat finds forever home after 800 days at Memphis Humane Society
Cat finds forever home after 800 days at Memphis Humane Society((Source: Memphis Humane Society))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cat who’s had a long stay at the Memphis Humane Society finally has a forever home.

The humane society announced Tuesday that Cat Benitar has found her forever home after living in its care for over 800 days.

Memphis Humane Society says Cat Benitar’s story is a reminder than animals will always have a home there no matter how long it takes.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Kimberly Cline
East Tenn. woman arrested after partially clothed 5-year-old found in road
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby's death
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby’s death
Anakeesta 360 Tower
Anakeesta offering $1,000 sign-on bonus to new employees

Latest News

Tennessee takes down alternative COVID-19 care sites
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
Tennessee postpones statewide immunization summit
Warming up for your Wednesday
Sunshine returns Wednesday with hotter days ahead
People at the Smokies Stadium watching the Softball Tournament for Officer Frederick and his...
First responders participate in softball tournament to help fellow Gatlinburg police officer
Mars One is a Netherlands-based nonprofit that wants to establish a permanent human settlement...
East Tennessee Mars asteroid expert gets tapped into ultra-rare science order