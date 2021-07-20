Code Orange for a few as the heat really builds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Stubborn clouds and a lingering tiny storm in northern Georgia are keeping us cooler and a little dreary today.

We crank up the sunshine and heat starting Wednesday. That hot and - mostly - dry weather pattern locks in for the next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If your ideal summer weather is shade and cooler temps, you’re in luck … well at least for a few more hours.

The persistent low over Birmingham and Atlanta keep the clouds and light rain chances cycling through, with the showers primarily south of Interstate 40. That led to more than an inch of rain over much of the National Park - and adjacent towns like Gatlinburg and Townsend.

Onto Wednesday and hotter weather. It’s not a surprise, really, but the US EPA has a Code Orange up Wednesday for Northeast and Middle Tennessee. If you are sensitive to ozone or other air pollution, you may want to limit your time outside in the middle of the day. Plus, it’ll just be plain ‘ol hot! Temps should soar to 90 in the Valley, while others are in the middle 80s. Not record setting, but a lot hotter than is has been as of late. Almost all of the next eight days will top 90°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is dry and largely sunny! We’re continuing to bump up temperatures into the coming week; expect the 90s, though we start the mornings closer to 70. The next ‘best’ chance of rain is still pretty iffy. That’s next Monday.

