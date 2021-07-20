Cosby Elementary School to put grant toward instilling healthy habits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cosby Elementary School’s submission is one of the 100 Hometowns grant recipients from Lowe’s.

There were more than 2,200 qualified submissions to 100 Hometowns. The project spans 36 states and will help thousands of people from coast to coast, according to the release.

Cosby Elementary School, a rural school located in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, wishes to instill healthy habits by making transformational changes to its outdoor space that would allow it to also function as a community fitness center, according to officials. The center would also feature a multisport court and pavilion accessible to the community.

These changes will be accompanied by a 360-approach into the school’s physical education curriculum that will provide new program integration and health outcomes tracking, according to the release.

All grant recipients were notified on July 20. Lowe’s will partner with Lowe’s associates, construction professionals and the community to develop a project-specific timeline and hope to complete it by the end of the year.

Kane Brown, Drew Brees, Travis Kelce, Najee Harris and Matt Light will also help with their own hometown projects, according to officials.

Lowe’s created 100 Hometowns as a nationwide centennial celebration as they have been serving communities for 100 years.

For more information regarding 100 Hometowns, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.