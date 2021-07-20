Cumberland Co. road closed after truck carrying slaughterhouse remains overturns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic alert after a truck overturned Tuesday afternoon.

A truck carrying slaughterhouse remains overturned on Lantana Road (Highway 101) nearly 200 yards past Flynn’s Cove Road.

Officials said the overturned truck has completely blocked the roadway.

Deputies said there is no estimated time for the road to be cleared.

