East Tenn. woman arrested after partially clothed 5-year-old found in road

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a woman was arrested after a 5-year-old was found partially clothed in a roadway.

According to police, the child was found alone in the area of West Walnut Street and Carter Sells Road on July 11. Officials said the boy was partially clothed when discovered.

Police stated Cline was identified as the child’s legal guardian but he was not reported missing.

Kimberly Cline was arrested and charged with child neglect and child endangerment reports stated. Cline is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

