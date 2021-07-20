Knox Co. golf course receives national recognition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County golf course was ranked among the top five municipal courses in Tennessee.

GolfDay ranked Three Ridges Golf Course in the No. 4 slot in this year’s Top 10 rankings just below Smyrna (3), Sevierville (2), and Old Fort in Murfreesboro (1). Williams Creek in Knoxville was ranked fifth, followed by Brainerd in Chattanooga, Elizabethton, Bent Tree in Jackson, Gatlinburg in Pigeon Forge, and Brown Acres in Chattanooga.

“We are lucky to have this asset in our park system,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “It is a unique offering that really contributes to the quality of life here in our community.”

Three Ridges is an 18-hole golf course, located at 6101 Wise Springs Road. The business opened in 1991. It features a grass driving range with targets and putting and chipping greens with two bunkers. The county owns the course and operates it under the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department’s umbrella.

“I’ve got a great staff and it reflects with the service that you get here,” said Mark Brown, who oversees the operation. “I think they all really deserve the credit for this honor.”

The business typically raises between $500,000 and $600,000 each year through various tournaments benefitting local non-profits. The course also hosts its own annual events, including a two-player scramble and a father-son tournament.

GolfDay’s rating index focuses on the design, slope rating, the quality and diversity of practice facilities, the general conditioning of the course, and the quality of accommodations and level of service.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.