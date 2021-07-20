Knoxville History Project preserves family photos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’ve collected printed family photos over the years, or if you’ve inherited boxes full of them from a relative, you may be sitting on a historical gold mine. The Knoxville History Project wants the chance to scan and save your photos that depict Knoxville as part of its Shoebox Collections project.

You don’t have to give them away, but simply share a digital copy. Knoxville History Center’s Director of Publishing & Development, Paul James, said “To see if they have boxes under their beds or in their closets full of old photographs or old postcards that will help us tell Knoxville’s story. We’re not asking them to donate those items. We realize that they’re peoples’ treasures and they value them and we encourage that. But they can share them with us digitally. And we use these photographs in publications, in talks.”

James uses a large flatbed scanner to turn stacks of printed photographs and postcards into part of the Center’s digital collection. As for contributors, James said, “We prefer it when they come to us. But we can make special arrangements to meet them at home or in a coffee shop.” He aims to create the highest possible resolution for top quality photographs.

“Knoxville’s history dates back to when it was founded in 1791 so we have a deep frontier history,” said James. However, he said his office is not just looking for century-old photos. The entire history of Knoxville is important to him and Executive Director Jack Neely.

“We’re interested in the 90s the 1980s, the 60s and 50s and to be honest, some of those decades are not as well represented.” Photos from the 1982 World’s Fair would be of special interest, since the fair’s 40th anniversary is coming up soon. “We’d want to hear from you if you have something interesting to share with us. Absolutely!”

