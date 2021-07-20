Knoxville police arrest suspect following alleged Western Heights shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a wanted suspect is now in custody.

According to police, Joshua Welcome, 24, was wanted on five outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and one outstanding warrant for domestic aggravated assault. Dispatch said they received a call on Monday, July 19, regarding a possible shooting in the Western Heights area that allegedly involved Welcome.

KPD officials said no injuries were reported during the shooting, but officers were able to identify the vehicle driven by Welcome. The vehicle was later located at a home on the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.

Officers located Welcome inside the residence and took him into custody.

During a search of the residence, officers located more than 34 grams of marijuana packed in multiple separate packages and other drug paraphernalia, KPD reports stated. Welcome was also charged with schedule VI drug violations, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of conditional release.

According to KPD records, Welcome was previously arrested on May 15 for two counts of domestic assault and one count of felony evading. He was also arrested on June 28 on numerous failure to appear warrants out of Knox County.

