Kroger celebrates educators with 10% discount

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger announced it will offer a discount to teachers as they prepare for the new school year.

During Extra Credit Wednesdays, teachers who shop at Kroger will save an extra 10 percent on school and craft supplies, toys, games, and houseware.

“Teachers often times spend their own money to help make sure their students have the school supplies they need,” said Melissa Eads, manager of corporate affairs for the Kroger Nashville division. “This is one way we can help.”

To receive the discount, teachers can shop in-store at Kroger or via Kroger Pickup using their shopper’s card on Wednesdays through September 8th and request the discount at checkout.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.