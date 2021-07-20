Monroe County food pantry set to reopen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Good Shepard Center announced it will re-open its free clothing center on August 9th, according to a release. The center is Monroe County’s food pantry and service center.

The center has remained open for food distribution during the past year, but due to COVID-19 customers were not allowed inside the building to pick out clothes or meet with counselors, according to officials.

Hours will remain from 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will operate at 5150 HWY 411 South in Madisonville, according to the release.

Due to the strain of COVID-19, restrictions will be put into place for customers, such as the number of people indoors and what items will be available.

According to officials, three pieces of clothing for each person in a family are available per month. To ensure the safety of all guests indoors, all persons must wear masks while at the center, only one person from a family may choose clothing, only six people will be in the building at any given time and all food distribution will be handled as is currently in place.

The Board of Directors encourages vaccination for all clients, according to the release.

Demand at the center has increased due to the COVID-19 crisis and unemployment, according to the report. The center serves an average of 1,000 people per month and distributes approximately 40 boxes of food per day or 30,000 pounds of food per month.

“Our focus shifts between winter and summer needs, but the need for food distribution never changes,” said Margaret Cummings, president of the Board of Directors for the center.

Individuals and organizations can make a one-time donation, or a pledge to the Good Shepherd Center monthly, quarterly or semi-annually. Donations are appreciated, and contributions are tax-deductible as the Center is a 501 (c) 3 organization. Donations can be mailed to: The Good Shepherd Center, PO Box 353, 5150 Hwy 411 S, Madisonville, TN 37354.

The center is also in need of volunteers to serve clients, distribute items, help with maintenance, pick up food and help with other administrative duties, according to the release. For more information or to volunteer, call 423-420-8888.

