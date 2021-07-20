Advertisement

More rain chances today, warmer the next few days

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Tuesday with light rain to our south and patches of fog this morning. We’ll have more rain opportunities as we move into the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky and patches of rain.  Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, with rain chances that continue.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 82 in Knoxville to 76 in Crossville.

Rain will stay mostly to our south through the morning and periods of heavier rain will develop as we move into the afternoon. Still the best chance stays to our south.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 67 to start Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We start to really warm up – and dry out – on Wednesday. Temps are near 86 in Knoxville with only a few showers in Monroe and McMinn Counties. It’s mostly dry Thursday and Friday, as we leap into the lower 90s across the Tennessee River Valley district.

The weekend only has a few showers chances. We’ll dry out and have to watch the arrival of the latest US Drought Monitor by week’s end.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

