Advertisement

Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby’s death

Mother, Ashley McCamey and boyfriend, Brandon Marsh were charged with the murder of a 10-month-old boy in Greene County.
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby's death
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby's death(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Greene County mother and her boyfriend are charged with First Degree Murder in the death of a 10-month-old boy, Kade Jackson Paris, officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

A grand jury returned indictments against Ashley McCamey, 21, and Brandon Marsh, 28. Both are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. McCamey was also charged with aggravated child endangerment.

McCamey and Marsh were jailed at the Greene County Detention Center and held under a $250,000 bond. Their initial court appearance is set for September 10.

A 10-month-old baby is dead and the mother and her boyfriend are charged with first degree murder in Greene...

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

On April 22, 2021, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department was called to a death investigation at 175 Twin Barns Rd. Apt...

Posted by Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
Leading experts on coronaviruses and virus genetics say in “The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A...
Tennessee COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Motorcycle wreck
KPD identifies victims from weekend fatal motorcycle crash
Fentress County Sheriff’s deputies searching for escaped inmates
One escaped Fentress County inmate located, another still on the run

Latest News

Amber Miller
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly dog attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Cosby Elementary School
Cosby Elementary School to put grant toward instilling healthy habits
Runaway Juvenile
Runaway juvenile in Blount County
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Rural Metro firefighters deployed to assist with Oregon wildfires