Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby’s death
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Greene County mother and her boyfriend are charged with First Degree Murder in the death of a 10-month-old boy, Kade Jackson Paris, officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.
A grand jury returned indictments against Ashley McCamey, 21, and Brandon Marsh, 28. Both are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. McCamey was also charged with aggravated child endangerment.
McCamey and Marsh were jailed at the Greene County Detention Center and held under a $250,000 bond. Their initial court appearance is set for September 10.
