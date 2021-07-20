National Park Service asks for input on Laurel Falls trail project

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Park Service is asking for public input on the Laurel Falls Trail Congestion Management Pilot Project, officials announced Tuesday. The project is aimed at improving congestion at the trail from September 7 through October 31.

During the project period, parking at the trailhead would be provided only by reservation and would cost $14 per car, the announcement said. Visitors could also take a shuttle from Gatlinburg to the trailhead for $5 per person. The goal of the restrictions is to reduce congestion and improve visitor experience, officials said.

Officials plan to host a virtual meeting to discuss the project on Thursday, July 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. where they will give an overview and take questions from the public. Public commenting is also open outside the meeting until August 7.

Comments may be submitted online at the project’s website.

