Advertisement

National Park Service asks for input on Laurel Falls trail project

The new project would charge visitors for parking at the Laurel Falls trailhead.
A crowd at Laurel Falls
(Great Smoky Mountains National Park)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Park Service is asking for public input on the Laurel Falls Trail Congestion Management Pilot Project, officials announced Tuesday. The project is aimed at improving congestion at the trail from September 7 through October 31.

During the project period, parking at the trailhead would be provided only by reservation and would cost $14 per car, the announcement said. Visitors could also take a shuttle from Gatlinburg to the trailhead for $5 per person. The goal of the restrictions is to reduce congestion and improve visitor experience, officials said.

Officials plan to host a virtual meeting to discuss the project on Thursday, July 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. where they will give an overview and take questions from the public. Public commenting is also open outside the meeting until August 7.

Comments may be submitted online at the project’s website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
Leading experts on coronaviruses and virus genetics say in “The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A...
Tennessee COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Kimberly Cline
East Tenn. woman arrested after partially clothed 5-year-old found in road
Fentress County Sheriff’s deputies searching for escaped inmates
One escaped Fentress County inmate located, another still on the run

Latest News

UT Fall Gardeners’ Festival scheduled for August
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Cheryl Pitcock
Woman with medical issues missing from Rutherford County
Brenden Hartlove
Authorities looking for missing Knoxville man with autism