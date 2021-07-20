Advertisement

Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New toxicology results show a Madison County woman had alcohol and drugs in her system at the time of a deadly wrong-way crash on I-75.

Investigators say Jamaica Caudill’s blood-alcohol level was .205. The report also shows she had meth and pain killers in her system.

Police say Caudill was going the wrong way on I-75 last month when she crashed head-on with another car. An Owen County mother, Catherine Greene, and four children were killed.

Caudill also died in the crash.

