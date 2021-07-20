Advertisement

Runaway juvenile in Blount County

Cambelle Rudd is a runaway juvenile in Blount County and has an active petition for unruly/runaway.
Runaway Juvenile
Runaway Juvenile(None)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cambelle Rudd, 17, is a runaway juvenile, according to the Blount County Sherriff’s Office.

Officials said Rudd reportedly left her residence on July 2nd and agreed to return home to her father, Lukas Rudd.

On July 3rd, Rudd did not return home so Lukas filed the report with the sheriff’s office, officials said.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with Lukas and the Blount County Juvenile Center that Rudd has an active unruly/runaway petition.

If you have information regarding there whereabouts of Cambelle Rudd, please contact Lt. J. Trentham at (865)273-5120 or Blount County Communications Center (865)983-3620.

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

If you have information regarding there whereabouts of Cambelle Rudd, please contact Lt. J. Trentham at (865)273-5120 or Blount County Communications Center (865)983-3620.

