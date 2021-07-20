Runaway juvenile in Blount County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cambelle Rudd, 17, is a runaway juvenile, according to the Blount County Sherriff’s Office.

Officials said Rudd reportedly left her residence on July 2nd and agreed to return home to her father, Lukas Rudd.

On July 3rd, Rudd did not return home so Lukas filed the report with the sheriff’s office, officials said.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with Lukas and the Blount County Juvenile Center that Rudd has an active unruly/runaway petition.

