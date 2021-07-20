Advertisement

Rural Metro firefighters deployed to assist with Oregon wildfires

The firefighters are on a minimum two-week deployment.
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night near Highway 34 in southern Oregon on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Firefighters scrambled Friday to control a raging inferno in southeastern Oregon that's spreading miles a day in windy conditions, one of numerous wildfires across the U.S. West that are straining resources. The Bootleg Fire, the largest wildfire burning in the U.S., has torched more than 377 square miles (976 square kilometers), and crews had little control of it.(Jason Pettigrew/Bootleg Fire Incident Command via AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro firefighters have been deployed to Oregon to help battle an ongoing wildfire.

The 569-square-mile Bootleg Fire is burning 300 miles southeast of Portland in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest, a vast expanse of old-growth forest, lakes and wildlife refuges

On Sunday, three Rural Metro firefighters trained in wildland firefighting were deployed to Oregon to assist with efforts to contain, and extinguish the wildfires raging in that state.

The firefighters are on a minimum two-week deployment. Officials said any future deployment will depend on the status of the fires at that time.

