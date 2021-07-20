Rural Metro firefighters deployed to assist with Oregon wildfires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro firefighters have been deployed to Oregon to help battle an ongoing wildfire.

The 569-square-mile Bootleg Fire is burning 300 miles southeast of Portland in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest, a vast expanse of old-growth forest, lakes and wildlife refuges

On Sunday, three Rural Metro firefighters trained in wildland firefighting were deployed to Oregon to assist with efforts to contain, and extinguish the wildfires raging in that state.

The firefighters are on a minimum two-week deployment. Officials said any future deployment will depend on the status of the fires at that time.

