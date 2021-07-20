Search team returns to help find missing Summer Wells

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been over a month since 5-year-old Summer Wells went missing from her home in Hawkins County. Since then, over a thousand tips have been given to investigators, none have panned out.

Equusearch Midwest was originally part of the large-scale operations - joining crews from all across Tennessee in the search that started back in June.

After efforts were scaled back, so did the non-profit.

Now, the crew is volunteering to return to East Tennessee and pick up where they left off.

According to the group’s Facebook page, Texas EquuSearch has been involved in 1,350+ searches in approximately 42 states in the United States, Aruba, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua.

The crew will search on foot, ATV, horseback and using a plane.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.