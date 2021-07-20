SEC Media Days: Florida’s Mullen talks Heupel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 SEC football season unofficially kicked off Monday afternoon with coaches, players and media converging on Hoover, Alabama for SEC Media Days.

Florida’s Dan Mullen, LSU’s Ed Orgeron and first-year South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer were the first coaches to take the podium. Mullen is entering his fourth season in Gainesville, where he’ll face first-year head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers on September 25th.

While the two spent time coaching in and recruiting the state of Florida, Mullen has never faced a Josh Heupel-coached team. Mullen was asked his thoughts on Tennessee’s newest head coach.

Dan Mullen’s full quote on Josh Heupel: pic.twitter.com/PO3tu5c335 — 𝙽𝚘𝚊𝚑 𝚃𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚘𝚛 (@ByNoahTaylor) July 19, 2021

“I know offensively they’re always a challenge. They’re an exciting team to watch and have a great system. They put up big numbers, so it’ll be a great challenge to finally get an opportunity to coach against him,” said Mullen.

LIVE: SEC Football Media Days Rick Russo speaks with WNML's Vince Ferrara about Day One of SEC Football Media Days. Posted by WVLT on Monday, July 19, 2021

Heupel is the last scheduled coach to speak Tuesday, following Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Senior defensive back Alontae Taylor and senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. will join Heupel in taking questions Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.