Second Harvest Food Bank hosts drive-thru food distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank will hold its very first food distribution on July 22nd.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank will host its very first drive-thru food distribution on Thursday, July 22nd from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Food will be distributed at Second Harvest Food Bank’s facility located at 136 Harvest Lane in Maryville.

“It is our turn to host! While we normally don’t operate as a pantry site, we wanted to provide our community with the opportunity to come to our facility to get food for them and their families,” Executive Director, Elaine Streno said. “We continue to focus on feeding our East Tennessee neighbors and we are fortunate enough to be able to host a drive-thru distribution at our warehouse for the first time ever.”

The distribution will be open to the public and will not require paperwork or ID to pick up food.

Officials say they will be giving out enough food stables to sustain a family of four for approximately five days.

For more information, please visit this website.

