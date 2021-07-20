Advertisement

TBI on the scene of active investigation in Kingsport

Investigators said agents are present in the 500 block of Center Street, "as a part of an active and ongoing investigation."
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - An active investigation is underway in Kingsport, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said agents are present in the 500 block of Center Street, “as a part of an active and ongoing investigation.”

According to officials, due to the nature of the investigation, no further details are available at this time. The Kingsport Police Department confirmed officers are assisting the TBI in the investigation.

This is a developing story.

