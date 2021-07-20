Advertisement

Tennessee Highway Patrol in the running for ‘best-looking cruiser’

Voting is open until August 3.
Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser
Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser(THP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol asked for the public’s help to take home first place for the best-looking cruiser.

The American Association of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement cruisers. The winning cruiser will be featured in the association’s 2022 calendar.

State trooper cruisers from across the country are up against the THP cruiser.

Voting is open until August 3. To cast your vote, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
Leading experts on coronaviruses and virus genetics say in “The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A...
Tennessee COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Motorcycle wreck
KPD identifies victims from weekend fatal motorcycle crash
Fentress County Sheriff’s deputies searching for escaped inmates
One escaped Fentress County inmate located, another still on the run

Latest News

Second Harvest Food Bank
Second Harvest Food Bank hosts drive-thru food distribution
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI on the scene of active investigation in Kingsport
Kimberly Cline
East Tenn. woman arrested after partially clothed 5-year-old found in road
Three Ridges Golf Course
Knox Co. golf course receives national recognition