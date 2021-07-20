Tennessee Highway Patrol in the running for ‘best-looking cruiser’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol asked for the public’s help to take home first place for the best-looking cruiser.

The American Association of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement cruisers. The winning cruiser will be featured in the association’s 2022 calendar.

State trooper cruisers from across the country are up against the THP cruiser.

Voting is open until August 3. To cast your vote, click here.

