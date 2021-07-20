Advertisement

Third Tennessee child dies from accidental shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a 6-year-old boy died in what they described as an accidental shooting.

News outlets report that Sumner County Sheriff’s office said that deputies responded to a report that a young boy had been shot Sunday morning in Sumner County. The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officials have not released any further details regarding how the shooting took place.

This is the third child to die from a gunshot wound this month in Tennessee. On July 7, officials said an 8-year-old boy died from an accidental shooting in Goodlettsville. On July 4, police said a 6-year-old boy died from what officials said was “accidental and self-inflicted.”

All three incidents remain under investigation.

