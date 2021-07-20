“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly dog attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two deadly dog attacks along Jimtown Road in Cocke County prompted authorities to warn travelers to use caution in the area as the investigation continues.

The first attack happened on April 1 and resulted in the death of Tony Ahrens, 52.

According to the report, an official responded to Jimtown Road where he found an unresponsive man, identified as Ahrens, on the side of the road. The report described Ahrens as heavily injured.

“The male had lacerations across his entire body and flesh missing from his left arm,” the report said.

The second victim, 29-year-old Amber Miller, was attacked on July 12. According to the report, officials were told by witnesses that Miller was found at 522 Jimtown Road asking for help. Three dogs were spotted around Miller licking the wounds where she had been attacked, the report said.

Witnesses were able to take Miller to the hospital, where medical staff described her injuries as severe, noting her calf was “ripped off” and her arms were “barely attached to her body,” the report said.

Authorities with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warned those traveling on Jimtown Road to “use caution until the investigation concludes.”

Both investigations are ongoing at this time.

