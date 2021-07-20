Advertisement

UT Fall Gardeners’ Festival scheduled for August

The University of Tennessee is hosting an in-person Fall Gardeners’ festival in August.
(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture will be hosting the Fall Gardeners’ Festival on August 31 at the UT Plateau AgResearch and Education Center.

The festival will hold educational workshops, exhibits, Ask-The-Expert and wagon tours of the facilities, according to a release.

Topics to be featured will include exhibits focused on edible landscaping, insects, vegetables, flowers and more.

Pre-registration is not required but can be done on this website. On-site registration begins at 8:00 a.m. with presentations beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending around 3:00 p.m., officials said.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

An Ask-the-Expert table will also be available for any plant or pest identification. Participants can bring samples of plants or pests for identification.

The Plateau AgResearch and Education Center is located off Highway 70N at 320 Experiment Station Road in Crossville. A map of the facility is available online.

