Vanderbilt Doctor warns the possibility of COVID-19 Delta variant mutating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Delta variant continues to increase COVID-19 cases and hospitalization across the country, businesses in Knoxville’s Market Square are hoping neither another shut-down nor COVID-19 restrictions will return back to Tennessee.

Erick Ramos, a manager at Myrtle’s Chicken and Beer in Market Square says there’s always a fear of having to shut-down again, but feels Tennessee will continue to be more laxed compared to other states when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I mean we have been more relaxed than a lot of them so I hope they would hold until the end again until the end like they had to like the first time, but obviously that fear is always there,” shared Ramos.

Morgan Davis, a sales clerk at Fizz boutique feels Tennessee’s COVID-19 will continue to be more relaxed as well.

“We’re from a more conservative place, people are just tired of it. They’re over it, so I just feel like we’re gonna treat it like a flu virus, instead of a COVID virus like it was last year,” says Davis.

Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center is urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help control the spread of the virus, and to help prevent it from mutating.

“At the present time, if we look at who is being hospitalized, and who’s sick with COVID so badly that they need hospital admission, it’s 98 percent unvaccinated people. Every time this virus infects a new person there is a potential that yet another variant could be created. Just by chance! That’s another reason we want to give this virus few opportunities to infect people. Because if it creates a new variant, it can invade the protection of our current vaccine. Then we’ll have to create a new vaccine and start all over,” says Schaffner

The CDC says all children should wear masks and continue social distancing when school starts this fall, but Knox County and other local school systems say masks are optional, at least for now.

