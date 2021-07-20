Advertisement

Woman with medical issues missing from Rutherford County

Cheryl Pitcock is missing after leaving her home in Rutherford County last night.
Cheryl Pitcock
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cheryl Pitcock, Rutherford Country resident, is listed as missing, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

She left her home at approximately 7:00 pm last night and her whereabouts are still unknown, officials said.

It is unknown what Pitcock was wearing at that time but officials said they believe she left in a silver Chevrolet HHR with Tennessee tag, 42DD687. Pitcock is known to suffer from medical issues, officials said.

If you have any information please contact Detective Steve Brown at 615-904-3052 or 615-898-7770.

