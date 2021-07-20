Advertisement

Woman’s skin deteriorating, sticking to truck seat after being left for days; husband arrested

Michael Redmon
Michael Redmon(Franklin Co. Regional Jail)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man in Franklin County was arrested and charged in connection with a criminal abuse case.

According to an arrest citation, the victim, Sherrie Redmon, told law enforcement her husband and caretaker, Michael Redmon, left her in a pickup truck since Monday, July 12 when she asked to be taken to the hospital.

The arrest citation says she asked for help from the truck several times, but Michael refused to take her to the hospital until Saturday, July 17.

When she arrived at the hospital, a nurse told deputies they had to call Frankfort EMS for a medical lift assist. When EMS started helping Sherrie, they noticed she was sticking to the seat of the truck and stated she was covered in feces and urine.

The sheriff’s department says she also had numerous sores and places where her skin was deteriorating.

Michael was charged with first degree criminal abuse.

