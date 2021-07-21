Back-to-school consignment shopping event happening now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jack and Jules consignment sale is back at the Knoxville Expo Center. The event, one of the largest consignment sales in East Tennessee, is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Saving at least half off retail is the goal of many families doing their back-to-school clothes shopping at the event. Consignors got an early jump on shopping Wednesday, with shopping open to the general public starting Thursday.

A portion of all sales made between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday will benefit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, according to the event website. Items will be marked half off on Saturday.

The Knoxville Expo Center is located at 5441 Clinton Highway.

