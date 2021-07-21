Advertisement

Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United States government is extending the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.

The move announced Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States.

Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments had extended the closure every month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Kimberly Cline
East Tenn. woman arrested after partially clothed 5-year-old found in road
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby's death
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby’s death
Anakeesta 360 Tower
Anakeesta offering $1,000 sign-on bonus to new employees

Latest News

People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
Smoky sunrise over Tennessee
Hazy from wildfire smoke leads our hot pattern
Smoky skies from western fires
Smoky skies from western fires
FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file photo, Andrew Bostad, center, talks with his mother, Brandi...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas transgender youth treatment ban