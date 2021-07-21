Dolly Parton recreates Playboy photo for husband

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton dressed up as a Playboy bunny to wish her husband, Carl, a very happy birthday in a viral social media post that is taking Dolly fans by storm.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this, well it’s for my husband’s birthday,” Dolly Parton said in the social media video. “Member sometime back I said I was going to pose on the Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore.”

Parton said her husband always loved the original cover of Playboy and she wanted to make him happy. She created a photoshoot for her husband in the outfit and had a cover made of what she called the “old-new Dolly”.

“So I was trying to do something to make him happy,” Parton said in the video. “He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not going to try and talk him out of that. And I hope he agrees. What do you think?”

Carl and Parton have been married for 57 years.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! Posted by Dolly Parton on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.