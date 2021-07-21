Advertisement

FAA reports 89 new unruly passenger incidents

By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s been another spike in reports of unruly passengers aboard planes in the United States.

In the past week alone, federal authorities have received reports of 89 new incidents and seven more incident filings are on the way.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, as of Tuesday, there have been more than 3,500 unruly passenger reports this year.

Most of those incidents, about 2,600, involve the federal mask requirement on public transportation.

The FAA has opened 581 investigations this year.

By comparison, the average number of cases per year over the past 15 years is about 180.

According to Transportation Security Administration, 85 of its officers have been assaulted at airport checkpoints.

Two of those incidents happened on Monday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Kimberly Cline
East Tenn. woman arrested after partially clothed 5-year-old found in road
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby's death
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby’s death
Anakeesta 360 Tower
Anakeesta offering $1,000 sign-on bonus to new employees

Latest News

Officials hope this image will leave a lasting impression with drivers to follow speed limits...
Cub hit by vehicle at Yosemite National park, mother grieves loss of her young
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
Tennessee running back
Tennessee’s Jabari Small Named To Doak Walker Watch List
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans to serve on Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
Schools across East Tennessee are announcing new health guidelines ahead of the 2021-22 school...
Guidelines for East Tenn. schools during 2021-22 school year