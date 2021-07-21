First responders participate in softball tournament to help fellow Gatlinburg police officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, law enforcement agencies and first responders came out with their family and friends to the Smokies stadium, to help uplift Gatlinburg police officer Robert Frederick and his family with a softball tournament and fundraiser.

Officer Frederick’s home caught fire back in May, taking the lives of Frederick’s 18-year-old daughter and father-in-law.

To help show love and support to the family, Jeremy Nash with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped to plan the softball fundraiser.

Nash says he doesn’t know Frederick personally, but he’s a part of the law enforcement and first responder family.

“Sometimes in our line of work, being a first responder we get to serve people, but we don’t have the opportunity to serve on another. So this kinda strikes at the core of who we are,” says Nash.

Frederick threw the first pitch, starting the tournament.

Several agencies and organizations in the community came out to play in the tournament, with proceeds from raffle tickets and concessions going to the Frederick family.

If you were unable to make it out to the game, you can still donate to the Frederick’s at any Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union location or on their website. The Credit Union has a benefit account set up with Officer Frederick and his family. Nash says so far nearly $12,000 has been raised.

