Former West Greene High School bookkeeper accused of stealing over $7K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office resulted in the indictment of a former West Greene High School bookkeeper.

According to investigators, Shenna Waddell reportedly stole at least $7,571 between July 2016 and July 2019 failing to deposit money that she collected into the high school bank account.

Waddell allegedly attempted to conceal her actions by altering transactions in the school’s computer accounting records, according to reports.

An investigation into Waddell began after school officials reported questionable transactions to the Comptroller’s Office. Waddell was terminated from the school system on July 25, 2019, according to Greene County Schools.

“It’s possible more money was taken from the school; however, many records such as receipts were never issued or maintained,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “I encourage school officials to ensure they are implementing strong controls over their financial operations. Money should be deposited within three days of collection, and financial responsibilities should be separated between multiple individuals.”

The Greene County Grand Jury indicted Shenna Waddell on one count of theft over $2,500.

