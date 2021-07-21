Graduate Transfer Catcher Kelcy Leach Signs With Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly has announced the signing of graduate transfer Kelcy Leach. The catcher from The Woodlands, Texas, will join the Lady Vol program in January of 2022 after finishing up her bachelor’s degree in management at Texas Tech.

“Kelcy is exceptional behind the plate and a field general in every aspect,” Weekly said. “She’s really good at handling a staff and knowing how to communicate with each pitcher. I love her team-first mentality. Her knowledge and experience make her a great addition to our program.”

A three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree, Leach played in 157 games with 139 starts for the Red Raiders over the course of her four seasons in Lubbock. From 2018-21, she averaged .229 with 77 hits, eight doubles, 20 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .438 slugging percentage. The experienced backstop is known for her prowess and reliability behind the plate. Leach has caught 29 baserunners stealing for her career—doing so at a .563 clip (9-for-16) during her most recent campaign this past spring. She also holds a .990 career field percentage, achieving a personal-best .995 mark in 2021.

Leach is the younger sister of former Lady Vol All-American Aubrey Leach (2016-19), UT’s all-time career leader in runs scored (253) and walks (162). Additionally, the newcomer Leach will have a familiar face in the clubhouse in Erin Edmoundson, another graduate transfer from Texas Tech with 54 career wins and more than 500 career strikeouts who signed with Tennessee two weeks ago.

