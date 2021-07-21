Hazy from wildfire smoke leads our hot pattern

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is in the rearview mirror and the heat is building for the next week-plus. Have you noticed the crimson sunset or sunrise? It’s caused by fires thousands of miles away. Keep reading for an update on that.

We’re very mild this evening. About the only thing falling from the sky is mayflies off of our lakes: they’re wrapping up their seasonal hatch.

We’re pretty mild Thursday morning. We do have hazy, smoky conditions several miles up. These are from wildfires in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, etc. They’ve charred hundreds of thousands of acres. Thankfully for us, we’re not ‘breathing in’ that smoke; it’s simply too high up to impact our direct air quality. That said, we do have higher ozone. Along with a light breeze, that keeps surface air pollution locked in through the week.

The smoke is reaching our area but it's several miles up. (WVLT)

Temps shoot to nearly 91° Thursday afternoon but there’s no rain. It’s mostly sunshine. Similar story Friday: the rain is nowhere close. We’ll be even warmer, up to the middle 90s.

