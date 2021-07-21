Advertisement

Hazy from wildfire smoke leads our hot pattern

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks temps in the 90s throughout the 8-day planner.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is in the rearview mirror and the heat is building for the next week-plus. Have you noticed the crimson sunset or sunrise? It’s caused by fires thousands of miles away. Keep reading for an update on that.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re very mild this evening. About the only thing falling from the sky is mayflies off of our lakes: they’re wrapping up their seasonal hatch.

We’re pretty mild Thursday morning. We do have hazy, smoky conditions several miles up. These are from wildfires in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, etc. They’ve charred hundreds of thousands of acres. Thankfully for us, we’re not ‘breathing in’ that smoke; it’s simply too high up to impact our direct air quality. That said, we do have higher ozone. Along with a light breeze, that keeps surface air pollution locked in through the week.

The smoke is reaching our area but it's several miles up.
The smoke is reaching our area but it's several miles up.(WVLT)

Temps shoot to nearly 91° Thursday afternoon but there’s no rain. It’s mostly sunshine. Similar story Friday: the rain is nowhere close. We’ll be even warmer, up to the middle 90s.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Kimberly Cline
East Tenn. woman arrested after partially clothed 5-year-old found in road
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby's death
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby’s death
Anakeesta 360 Tower
Anakeesta offering $1,000 sign-on bonus to new employees

Latest News

Warming up for your Wednesday
Sunshine returns Wednesday with hotter days ahead
This is the river-front view. We have more fog and then sun and heat
Code Orange for a few as the heat really builds
More rain chances today, warmer the next few days
More rain chances today, warmer the next few days
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Rain chances decrease, heat increases