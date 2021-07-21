Historic Ramsey House to host vintage baseball games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Ramsey House has released its August vintage baseball game schedule. The games will feature rules, uniforms and team names from 1864.

The three games will be held on August 7 at 10 a.m. and August 21 and 28 at `11 a.m. The first game will be a tripleheader and the other two will be doubleheaders, spokespersons with the Ramsey House say.

The event is free to the public, and any concessions sold will benefit the house, spokespersons say. Attendees are encouraged to bring seating and umbrellas.

The complete schedule and details on the teams that will be playing can be found on the Ramsey House website.

