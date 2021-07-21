Advertisement

IRS warns of child tax credit scams

The IRS has warned of potential scams surrounding child tax credits.
(Credit: KALB)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Internal Revenue Service warned of potential scams targeting families eligible for the new child tax credit Wednesday.

Scammers are reportedly trying to steal money and personal information with the scams, the IRS warning said.

Taxpayers should be on the lookout for phone calls, emails and text messages.

“When receiving unsolicited calls or messages, taxpayers should not provide personal information, click on links or open attachments as this may lead to money loss, tax-related fraud, and identity theft,” the warning said. The IRS also warned about people offering to assist in signing up for the child tax credit since signing up is not necessary.

“It is true there are criminals already looking for innovative tactics to scam hard-working American parents deserving of this child tax credit but rest assured our special agents will be working diligently to gather the evidence necessary to recommend those criminals be prosecuted,” IRS Criminal Investigation’s Acting Special Agent in Charge Mona Passmore of the Charlotte Field Office said.

The IRS also warned that they will never contact taxpayers for payment or personal information.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Kimberly Cline
East Tenn. woman arrested after partially clothed 5-year-old found in road
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby's death
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby’s death
Anakeesta 360 Tower
Anakeesta offering $1,000 sign-on bonus to new employees

Latest News

New film to shed light on opioid epidemic in Horry County
Tennessee announces multi-billion dollar agreement with opioid distributors
Stephen Andrew Higginbotham, 38
Newport City Police captain arrested after alleged $10K church theft
Tennessee running back
Tennessee’s Jabari Small Named To Doak Walker Watch List
Schools across East Tennessee are announcing new health guidelines ahead of the 2021-22 school...
Guidelines for East Tenn. schools during 2021-22 school year