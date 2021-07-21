Advertisement

KPD provides tip on preventing gun thefts from cars

As of July 8, the KPD had received 55 auto burglary reports that included the theft of a firearm.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As of July 8, the Knoxville Police Department has received 55 auto burglary reports that included the theft of a firearm, according to a tweet from KPD.

Among those reports, the vehicle was either left opened or unlocked at least 30 times, police said.

The tweet also says stolen firearms are often used in the commission of other violent crimes.

KPD officials said vehicular burglaries, especially those involving the theft of a firearm, are largely preventable through relatively simple measures.

KPD said the tips below could help save someone’s life:

  • Lock your vehicles when left unattended and remove keys
  • Secure all valuables
  • Remove firearms or store them in a locked compartment of the vehicle
  • Keep a record of serial numbers for all firearms.

