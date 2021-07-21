KPD provides tip on preventing gun thefts from cars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As of July 8, the Knoxville Police Department has received 55 auto burglary reports that included the theft of a firearm, according to a tweet from KPD.

Among those reports, the vehicle was either left opened or unlocked at least 30 times, police said.

As of July 8, the KPD had received 55 auto burglary reports that included the theft of a firearm. Among those reports, the vehicle was either left opened or unlocked at least 30 times. Stolen firearms are often used in the commission of other violent crimes. pic.twitter.com/K8sosQOmIc — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 21, 2021

The tweet also says stolen firearms are often used in the commission of other violent crimes.

KPD officials said vehicular burglaries, especially those involving the theft of a firearm, are largely preventable through relatively simple measures.

KPD said the tips below could help save someone’s life:

Lock your vehicles when left unattended and remove keys

Secure all valuables

Remove firearms or store them in a locked compartment of the vehicle

Keep a record of serial numbers for all firearms.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.