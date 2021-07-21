Advertisement

Little Ponderosa Zoo welcomes ‘Slick’ the bobcat

The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue has welcomed ‘Slick’ the bobcat from a private owner surrender.
Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton, Tennessee.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue has welcomed ‘Slick’ the bobcat.

The zoo announced Slick’s previous, private owner surrendered him so he will now live out his days at the Zoo and Rescue. He was extremely cared for prior to his surrender and arrival at the zoom, officials said.

Officials said an enclosure will be built specifically for Slick.

Bobcats are native to North America.

