Little Ponderosa Zoo welcomes ‘Slick’ the bobcat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue has welcomed ‘Slick’ the bobcat.

The zoo announced Slick’s previous, private owner surrendered him so he will now live out his days at the Zoo and Rescue. He was extremely cared for prior to his surrender and arrival at the zoom, officials said.

Officials said an enclosure will be built specifically for Slick.

Bobcats are native to North America.

