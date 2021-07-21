Advertisement

Muffins sold at Walmart recalled due to Listeria concerns

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two dozen kinds of muffins and mini muffins sold at Walmart, 7-Eleven and other retailers have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp issued a voluntary recall for its blueberry, strawberry, banana nut, chocolate and corn muffins and mini-muffins. The products are sold in multiple national chains under several brand names.

According to the FDA, the company issued the recall because the muffins may contain possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes, “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

Walmart brands affected by the recall include Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value, and Marketside.

FDA officials said most individuals only suffer from short-term, non-fatal symptoms if infected. Listeria infection could however cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Anyone who believes they have the recalled products is asked to contact Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp at 844-366-1171.

