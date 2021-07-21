Advertisement

Nervous and excited Alcoa students return to the classroom

Alcoa City Schools students returned to class on Wednesday.
Student at Alcoa Intermediate works in the classroom
Student at Alcoa Intermediate works in the classroom(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa City Schools students returned to class on Wednesday.

Teachers, staff and students do not have to wear masks and social distancing isn’t required.

Like any other year, kids have a variety of feelings ranging from nervous to excited.

“I’m just nervous about going in and then for some reason I’m going to be the only one in there and every single time she’s just going to call on me and sometimes I won’t have the answer,” exclaimed a fourth grade student at Alcoa Intermediate School, Capri Allen.

Another student, fifth grader Ethan Burris, said he, “missed being with my friends.”

Alcoa Intermediate welcomed a new principal this year, Matt Thompson.

Thompson comes to the tornadoes from San Diego, California. He’s already enjoying being at the school.

“There is an energy here at Alcoa that is unlike anywhere in the country,” said Thompson.

He’s most eager to see students back in the classroom interacting with each other in ways they haven’t been able to for the past year.

Students returned on a staggered schedule based on the first letter of their last name.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Kimberly Cline
East Tenn. woman arrested after partially clothed 5-year-old found in road
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby's death
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby’s death
Anakeesta 360 Tower
Anakeesta offering $1,000 sign-on bonus to new employees

Latest News

Parents can help with early math intervention.
More math for young children
Students welcomed by positive message from Alcoa Intermediate staff to start the year off right
Alcoa teachers excited for “new normal” school year
A student works on a math problem
Your back to school questions answered
Students wear face coverings in Knox County Schools
Moms share thoughts on Knox County Schools’ reopening plan