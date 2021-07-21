Nervous and excited Alcoa students return to the classroom

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa City Schools students returned to class on Wednesday.

Teachers, staff and students do not have to wear masks and social distancing isn’t required.

Like any other year, kids have a variety of feelings ranging from nervous to excited.

“I’m just nervous about going in and then for some reason I’m going to be the only one in there and every single time she’s just going to call on me and sometimes I won’t have the answer,” exclaimed a fourth grade student at Alcoa Intermediate School, Capri Allen.

Another student, fifth grader Ethan Burris, said he, “missed being with my friends.”

Alcoa Intermediate welcomed a new principal this year, Matt Thompson.

Thompson comes to the tornadoes from San Diego, California. He’s already enjoying being at the school.

“There is an energy here at Alcoa that is unlike anywhere in the country,” said Thompson.

He’s most eager to see students back in the classroom interacting with each other in ways they haven’t been able to for the past year.

Students returned on a staggered schedule based on the first letter of their last name.

